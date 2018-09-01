Mel B was unable to properly care for her kids due to heavy drinking almost every day, according to an incendiary testimony from her former nanny.

The Spice Girl and her ex, Stephen Belafonte, are fighting it out in a custody battle in a LA courtroom. Prior to a hearing on Friday, Aug. 31, a man by the name of Russell Updegraff, who said he was a caretaker to the couple's two children, Angel, 11, and Madison, 6, (for the last seven months), filed a declaration highlighting Mel's "serious drinking problem," according to The Blast.

The report details items like how the "America's Got Talent" judge started drinking beer around 10 a.m., then later hitting the wine and harder stuff.

"Melanie will become mean and belligerent, or she will be completely off the rails in terms of her behavior," Updegraff was quoted as saying. "Melanie slurs her words and speaks incoherently about random topics and subjects, and jumps from one story to the next, unable to finish one conversation or one task, jumping from one thing to the next."

Updegraff also claimed in the Los Angeles court how Mel B would frequently request that he get her cocaine, adding that she brings "strange men home," painting a picture of one alleged incident where he claimed that one of the men told him that he "was taking Madison to the bathroom to 'shower her off' after they had been in the pool together."

Updegraff added: "Aside from the obvious alcohol addiction and her addiction to multiple partners that she brings around the children, I truly believe that Melanie is mentally and/or psychologically unstable, and is suffering from some form of mental-health issue. I do not believe the children are safe in her custody without supervision or monitoring."

The Blast continued that Melanie had filed papers with the court post hearing, contesting that she has a problem with alcohol or that she's addicted to sex.

It also said that Mel B is willing to do random drug and alcohol testing and claims that Updegraff and Belafonte are working together to "exaggerate and make up stories" about the singer.