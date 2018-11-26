Celebrity feuds of 2018

Grab your popcorn and join Wonderwall.com as we get a front-seat look at the biggest feuds in Hollywood in 2018... starting with one of the most jaw-dropping fights of the year. On Sept. 7, reigning rap queens Nicki Minaj and Cardi B attended the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week. After the red carpet closed, Cardi removed one of her red high heels and threw it at Nicki, who was kept out of harm's way by bodyguards. Moments later, Cardi was escorted from the venue with a noticeable lump on her forehead, which she got in the resulting melee. Following the ordeal, Cardi posted a lengthy message on Instagram saying "I let a lot of s--- slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me ... You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me, you'll stop f---in with them!!! ... But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f---in off!!" A few days later, Nicki called the whole thing "so mortifying and so humiliating" while talking about the incident on her Apple Music "Queen Radio" show. She went on to deny talking smack about Cardi's newborn daughter or the rapper's abilities as a parent, but it didn't matter. The two continued to sling mud online, in interviews and on Nicki's radio show for more than a month until they finally agreed to a truce. "Ok you guys, let's focus on positive things only from here on out. We're all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won't be discussing this nonsense anymore," Nicki tweeted. Cardi posted that tweet on Instagram and agreed, writing "@Nickiminaj alright then! Let's keep it positive and keep it pushing!"

RELATED: Cardi B's best fashion moments