As the year winds down, we should take some time to reflect on some of the most notable celebrity feuds of 2017 so we can start the New Year with a clean slate. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the biggest battles of the year... starting with celebrity gossip blogger and TV personality Perez Hilton and actress Bella Thorne. In September, Perez (seen with Bella in 2013) posted a picture of the actress showing some underboob on Twitter and invited the internet to fill in the blank: "@BellaThorne ­­­_____." Perez even had the audacity to tag several of Bella's exes in the post. A Twitter user by the name of @J1inx1 saw the post and tweeted, "Remember when @ThePerezHilton pledged to be kinder? But he's still out here trying to pass his body shaming and insults as 'opinions' #fake." Perez responded, "Body shaming????" and @J1inx1 replied, "You posted a picture of @bellathorne with a fill in the blank because you knew people would body and slut shame her. Same thing." Perez disagreed, but guess who didn't?

