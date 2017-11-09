Spice Girls singer Mel B and Stephen Belafonte have settled their overtly nasty domestic violence case, as party of their divorce.

TMZ said the Mel has withdrawn her domestic violence restraining order against Stephen, as part of the settlement. The agreement now makes it possible for Stephen to see their 6-year-old daughter, Madison, who he was prohibited from going near as part of the restraining order.

The feuding duo also settled their division of property.

Mel and Stephen's divorce has been nothing short of explosive. She's alleged abuse and claimed in court documents that Stephen impregnated their nanny, Lorraine Gilles, and used Mel's money to get an abortion. Mel has admitted that she and Stephen had a sexual relationship with the nanny.

TMZ said that the no resolution on the legal matter involving, Lorraine, who filed a 128-page libel lawsuit and denied Stephen ever got her pregnant.

"My sexual and employment relationship with Melanie continued for approximately seven years until September 2016. During my time with Melanie, she and I had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week," Lorraine wrote in court docs, which were obtained by The Mirror. "On the other hand I never had any sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie's instruction and without ­Melanie's actual or apparent consent. At no point did I represent to Melanie that I was pregnant with Stephen's child."

"The only times Stephen and I had sex was when Melanie instructed Stephen and I to do so," she said. "Or when Melanie herself invited her husband to join us in the bedroom, at which point Melanie would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter or take part..."

Often times, the sexual encounters were tapes, and Mel argued that Lorraine had the tapes. However, Lorraine has refuted Mel's claims that she is in possession of the sex tapes.