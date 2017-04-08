Not everyone was shocked by Mel B's abuse accusations against her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte. One person who had been privy to the dark secret for years? Mel's longtime makeup artist.

TMZ reports that the makeup artist, who remained unnamed, recently contacted Mel B's lawyers and volunteered to make a sworn declaration explaining everything he knows. As someone who worked closely with Mel B often, he has a lot of specific knowledge about the inner workings of their marriage.

The makeup artist claimed that not only did he have to cover up injuries, including bruises on her face and body, but that Mel B personally confided in him about the abuse.

Because he worked so intimately with Mel B, he directly heard some of Stephen's abuse. At times he heard Stephen being "aggressive and verbally abusive" to both Mel B and the children, and that he once overheard Stephen calling Mel B "disgusting and ugly." He claimed that the way Stephen controlled Mel B was "beyond a level of safety."

He also says that Stephen threatened him multiple times after discovering that he knew about the violence, and that he would withhold money from him in order to make sure he kept quiet.

Stephen continues to deny all claims that he physically abused his wife.