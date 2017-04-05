Meet the woman who is stuck in the middle of Mel B's divorce drama.

When Melanie Brown filed court papers, she alleged that her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte made her engage in sexual encounters with multiple partners, and said that during the course of their marriage he got their nanny pregnant.

The nanny's name: Lorraine Gilles.

@JDH Imagez / Splash News

In court documents, Mel said that Lorraine, a former German model, was paid $300,000 to have an abortion, something Stephen called "nanny services." Originally, Mel said, Stephen wanted her to have the baby and have "all three of us live together."

She said she was in "shock" and "disbelief" over the pregnancy.

For a long time, Mel had no problem with Lorraine initially, as she helped care for her kids for seven years. But, in 2015, Mel fired Lorraine and Stephen, she said, "went ballistic."

"[He] would degrade me in front of her by comparing me to [Gilles,] telling me how much younger and better looking she was. I later discovered respondent was having sex with [Gilles] and was paying her inordinate amounts of money over the course of some three years," the former Spice Girl said.

Her ex, she claimed, would set her and Lorraine up as rivals.

Mel claimed Stephen told her that "Lorraine raised our children far better than I ever could" and she is "the only woman in his life that completely had his back."

"[He] stated to me, 'No matter what she will always be in my life. How dare you fire her'. When he finally calmed down he told me to shut up and listen - instructing and demanding that I call Lorraine, apologize profusely, beg her to come back, re-hire her, and give her a raise," Mel said in court documents. "He then threatened, 'You do realize that Lorraine could be a witness against you and give a story to the press and tell child services. Your career will be ruined.' This was just another threat in a long line of threats made by [him.]"

On April 3, Melanie was granted a restrained in order against her ex and a judge ordered him out of their home.