Melanie Brown and Stephen Belafonte are still in the midst of a divorce, but they decided to give family therapy a try for the sake of the kids.

According to TMZ, Mel B and Stephen met with Dr. Charles Sophy, Mel's longtime psychiatrist, at his home. Mel's three kids -- Phoenix, 18, Angel, 9, and Madison, 5, whom she and Stephen share -- also accompanied them.

The couple drove separately to the meeting, and the kids drove in a separate car with a nanny.

"It's a breakthrough because up to this point in the breakup, a family session would have been out of the question," TMZ said, adding that the former couple really just wants to make sure that the kids are ok.

The "America's Got Talent" judge filed for divorce from Stephen on Dec. 28, 2016, but the news was only made public on March 20.

In her filing, Mel cited "irreconcilable differences" for the breakup and asked the court to terminate spousal support for Stephen.

They had been married 10 years.

The split was a bit of a shock, especially after Mel praised Stephen on Instagram in late February, two months after separating.

"My baby boo @stephenthinks11 we have been through everything that would normally tear couples apart and we have come out on the other side stronger," she wrote alongside a shot of her kissing him on the cheek. "You loved me before I even new how to really love myself, you are my world honey..."