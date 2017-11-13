Not only did Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown agree to drop a domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband recently, but she has also now dropped a restraining order against her former nanny.

The agreement to settle the restraining order case with Lorraine Gilles, who worked for Mel and her ex Stephen Belafonte, was made just before a trial was set to begin, The Daily Mail reported.

On Nov. 13, the day the trial was set to begin, the judge in the matter made an announcement indicating that a deal was done.

"In the Brown v Gilles matter the court received information that the case has been resolved. As a result no one will be appearing this morning," the judge said. "The domestic violence restraining order has been dissolved."

Last week, Mel dropped her domestic violence restraining order against Stephen.

Mel took out restraining orders against her former nanny and estranged husband while claiming that the two conspired to make embarrassing sex tapes of her -- both were required to keep their distance from the singer.

Mel has acknowledged that she had a sexual relationship with Lorraine and Stephen during her marriage. She filed for divorce in March, just a few months shy of their 10-year anniversary.

Mel and Stephen's divorce has been incredibly vitriolic at times. She's alleged abuse and claimed in court documents that Stephen impregnated Lorraine and used Mel's money to get an abortion.

The "America's Got Talent" star was very unapologetic about Lorraine in legal paperwork, calling her a "homewrecker," among other things.

Lorraine filed a libel lawsuit against Mel, and that case is still pending.

"My sexual and employment relationship with Melanie continued for approximately seven years until September 2016. During my time with Melanie, she and I had sex sporadically, sometimes having sex multiple times in a week," Lorraine wrote in court docs. "On the other hand I never had any sexual relations with Stephen without Melanie's instruction and without ­Melanie's actual or apparent consent. At no point did I represent to Melanie that I was pregnant with Stephen's child."

"The only times Stephen and I had sex was when Melanie instructed Stephen and I to do so," she said. "Or when Melanie herself invited her husband to join us in the bedroom, at which point Melanie would often serve as the 'camera man' and record the sexual encounter or take part..."