Duane Chapman is known for being tough, but he can't help the waterworks when he thinks about his cancer-stricken wife, Beth Chapman.

"I cry all the time," he told In Touch Weekly.

Darryl Oumi / Getty Images

In late November, Beth, who stars in "Dog The Bounty Hunter" with her husband, was told her throat cancer had returned, a cancer that's been called "incurable."

Duane said his wife will fight "every step of the way" to get better.

"I have to keep faith, I am the leader of the family," he said. "She thinks she is, but I am. I have to keep it where I don't have any doubts and keep everything positive. I love my honey so much, I don't know what I'm gonna do."

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/REX/Shutterstock

Despite the grim diagnosis, Beth is keeping her spirits high and trying to maintain some sense of normalcy.

"She's still trying to get involved in my bounties and business," Dog said. "She's trying to still advise me on my work, and I'm like, 'Honey, I was Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you, stay out of it!' And she woke up the other night and told me, 'You're so damn stupid, if I die you're going to lose the farm,' and I said, 'Beth, we don't have a farm.'"

One thing is for sure: Dog is not leaving her side.

"I am going to be right there with her," he said. "First thing when she woke up from the [latest] surgery, she said, 'Where's the Dog?' and the nurse was confused, she said, 'Did she bring her dog with her?' and I said, 'Yes, ma'am.' I'm here every moment I can be for her."