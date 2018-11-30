Beth Chapman's cancer returns and more ICYMI news

Emergency surgery

"Dog the Bounty Hunter" star Beth Chapman got bad news this week: Her throat cancer has returned. Multiple media outlets reported that it's serious. Beth was rushed into surgery on Nov. 27 to remove a life-threatening blockage in her throat. According to TMZ, the blockage was discovered after Beth had trouble breathing. The Blast called it a "huge mass." Beth's husband, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, was by her side in the hospital. Last year, Beth was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. "They got most of the throat cancer out," Dog told Us Weekly. "Her airway is clear now, but the doctors are afraid that it has spread. They are doing a biopsy scan to check if it has spread." He added that she is "doing the best she can and remains incredibly strong."

