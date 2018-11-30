Kendra Wilkinson is still a married woman in the eyes of the law.

According to TMZ, a judge rejected Kendra and Hank Baskett's divorce settlement due to a filing error. According to court documents, the couple entered the wrong jurisdiction date on their divorce papers, and they also forgot to check a box on another section of the papers.

Rex USA

The reality TV couple split earlier this year after nine years of marriage. They filed their divorce settlement on Oct. 29, thinking that was the final nail in the marital coffin.

They will now have to rework the documents, delaying their divorce.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Before sending in the final paperwork, Kendra posted an emotional video in which she said she was scared.

"I did everything I could. It wasn't good enough. I will always love him, and my heart will always remain open for him," she said while crying in an Instagram Stories video. "I believed in forever, I really did. I guess it's just not meant to be. I'm so scared, but I have to stay strong for my kids, and I will."

She also shared a touching tribute to Hank in April, calling him a "beautiful man."

"Marriage was just a piece of paper and a piece of jewelry but our hearts will always be real," she wrote.

The couple shares two children.

Things have changed for Kendra. This week, she took to Instagram to tell her followers that she's finally found happiness and love.

"Been dating myself lately," she posted on Instagram on Monday, alongside a sun-kissed selfie. "Getting to know myself and even falling in love. Love and happiness is real without waiting on someone or something to do it for you. Been taking a lot of patience, empathy, and discipline."