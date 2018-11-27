Kim Kardashian West dropped a bombshell during the Nov. 25 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." While talking to little sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, the notoriously clean-living star revealed that she'd used ecstasy when she was younger.

John Shearer / WireImage

"I got married on ecstasy the first time [to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000]. I did ecstasy once and I got married," she said, adding, "I did it again. I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen... Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."

The sex tape she's referring to is, of course, her 2003 romp with then-boyfriend Ray J, which brought her worldwide fame when it was made public in 2007.

But now sources close to Ray J are disputing Kim's claim, telling TMZ that Kim was not high on the drug when they filmed those incredibly intimate moments.

Mark Sullivan / WireImage

According to TMZ's Ray J sources, "Kim took no hard drugs nor did she drink alcohol during the filming of the sex tape," TMZ writes. But Kim did, they claim, use another drug: "She smoked pot around the time the tape was made ... and it was from a pipe shaped like a penis," TMZ writes.

The real reason Kim's jaw was shaking? According to TMZ's Ray J sources, it's not because she was using drugs but because she was having sex.

The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star is "offended" by Kim's suggestion that "she did the sex tape because she was in a significantly altered state," TMZ writes, explaining that -- according to sources close to Ray J -- Kim was into making the tape from start to finish.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Kim, however, isn't backing down from her version of events, TMZ notes. "Sources close to Kim tell us she stands by the claim she made on the show -- she did in fact take the drug before the tape was shot -- and she has nothing to gain from lying about it at this point in her life."

TMZ further reports that Kim feels she learned a valuable lesson about the perils of using drugs and that those experiences with ecstasy made her decide to stay away from illegal substances and alcohol as she got older.