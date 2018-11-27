Ray J sources challenge Kim Kardashian's claim she made sex tape while on ecstasy
Kim Kardashian West dropped a bombshell during the Nov. 25 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." While talking to little sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick, the notoriously clean-living star revealed that she'd used ecstasy when she was younger.
"I got married on ecstasy the first time [to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000]. I did ecstasy once and I got married," she said, adding, "I did it again. I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen... Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time."
The sex tape she's referring to is, of course, her 2003 romp with then-boyfriend Ray J, which brought her worldwide fame when it was made public in 2007.
But now sources close to Ray J are disputing Kim's claim, telling TMZ that Kim was not high on the drug when they filmed those incredibly intimate moments.
According to TMZ's Ray J sources, "Kim took no hard drugs nor did she drink alcohol during the filming of the sex tape," TMZ writes. But Kim did, they claim, use another drug: "She smoked pot around the time the tape was made ... and it was from a pipe shaped like a penis," TMZ writes.
The real reason Kim's jaw was shaking? According to TMZ's Ray J sources, it's not because she was using drugs but because she was having sex.
The "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star is "offended" by Kim's suggestion that "she did the sex tape because she was in a significantly altered state," TMZ writes, explaining that -- according to sources close to Ray J -- Kim was into making the tape from start to finish.
Kim, however, isn't backing down from her version of events, TMZ notes. "Sources close to Kim tell us she stands by the claim she made on the show -- she did in fact take the drug before the tape was shot -- and she has nothing to gain from lying about it at this point in her life."
TMZ further reports that Kim feels she learned a valuable lesson about the perils of using drugs and that those experiences with ecstasy made her decide to stay away from illegal substances and alcohol as she got older.