Dog the Bounty Hunter shares a loving tribute to Beth Chapman, plus more news

Duane 'Dog' Chapman shares a tribute Beth Chapman nearly one month after her death

This week marks one month since Beth Chapman succumbed to cancer at the age of 51 and her husband, Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, doesn't let a day go by without thinking about her. Over the weekend, the reality star shared a photo of Beth looking content and smiling in a black dress with filtered light brightening up one side of her flowing blond hair. "My Baby," he captioned the photo. Among the commenters who responded was Jamie Chapman, the wife of Dog's son Leland Chapman. "I miss her so much," Jamie posted. Beth died on June 26, two years after her September 2017 throat cancer diagnosis. In a statement to People, the couple's rep said Dog was there when she died, holding her hand.

