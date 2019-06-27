Bella Thorne and ex Mod Sun secretly "married" earlier this year, he revealed, but added that they never made their marriage legal.

His claim came after TooFab.com asked him to comment on Bella's other ex Tana Mongeau getting engaged to YouTube star Jake Paul.

"That's what young crazy people do, bro," Mod, 32, said. "I got engaged, married and divorced in 15 months in Hollywood. That's what we do out here in these streets. We out here putting rings on it, that's what our generation does."

The rapper later confirmed that he was referring to Bella, saying they had a wedding ceremony and exchanged vows. But, they never filed the paperwork to make their union legal in the eyes of the law. So, technically, no divorce was needed when they split.

Fans wondered if the two had gotten hitched when Mod posted a video from what appeared to be a wedding ceremony on Valentine's Day.

"I know how lucky I am. I know I met u 1000 years ago," he wrote at the time. "I won't lose u this time. I promise to rub ur toes every night, that's our deal. I love u @bellathorne."

A few months later, he edited the caption, writing, "We split but this was still a beautiful moment in my life."

Bella and Mod dated for over a year.

"I will always love you," Bella, 21, wrote in April when they split. "All good things must come to an end."