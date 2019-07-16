Kylie Jenner opens up about her struggles with anxiety, plus more news

Kylie Jenner gets candid about her long struggle with anxiety on Instagram

Since she arrived in Turks and Caicos this past weekend, Kylie Jenner's jealously-inducing social media posts have been stirring up some negative responses. A few users have claimed she edited pictures to make herself appear more slim and curvy, while others alleged she copied a nude sunbathing pose from Instagram influencer Amanda Ensing, according to E! News. Kylie doesn't seem to be letting any of the chatter get to her, though. On Monday, July 15, the 21-year-old makeup entrepreneur shared a long and candid post about the pressures of her public life -- and how anxiety has been an ongoing struggle for her. Though she didn't say explicitly that her train of thought was tied to the Instagram post criticism she's been fielding, she did point out that her social media existence is a superficial one that can, at times, mask what's below the surface. "I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal," the post begins. "I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes. my first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it." Kylie goes on to talk about the emotional effects of welcoming her daughter, Stormi, with Travis Scott: "I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like i had to find myself completely again," she says. "I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface." Before signing off, she encourages followers to indulge in some self-care. "Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go," she says. "We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny." Kylie's sister, Khloé Kardashian, was among the first to comment on the message, writing, "Amen sweet sister!!!!" Kourtney Kardashian followed suit, chiming in to say, "I am proud of you ✨ Let it out."

