Did Beyonce break royal protocol with Duchess Meghan? Plus, more news

Fans react to Beyonce hugging Duchess Meghan at 'The Lion King' premiere as Bey, Jay-Z are accused of breaking royal protocol

Remember that time Kim Kardashian West "broke the Internet?" Yeah, neither does the Internet, now that it's witnessed Beyonce greeting Duchess Meghan with a hug and what fans have deemed to be a "hi, my princess" salutation. The made-to-go-viral moment took place at "The Lion King" premiere in London over the weekend. It's been suggested Bey and Jay "broke royal protocol" by arriving after Harry and Meghan, a move that "disrupted the royal security's carefully laid plans" and "completely upstaged the royals," according to an ET source. On the other hand, it's probably fair to say that whenever Beyonce arrived, her interaction with Meghan was sure to upstage most of the premiere's other red-carpet goings-on. According to ET, Bey and Meghan's exchange featured moments in which Queen Bey gushed to Meghan that her new son, Archie, is "so beautiful" and, told the duchess that she and JAY-Z, "love you guys," referring to Meghan and Harry. Jay, meanwhile, gave Harry a dad-to-dad "congrats" on Archie's arrival, while Harry chatted up Queen Bey, noting she's "been rather busy," which to us sounds a wee bit like a nervously blurted out version of, "I am talking to Beyonce, what does one say to the actual queen, help?!" But we digress. Fans picked up on the "my princess" comment from the Mail's video and collectively lost it. "Idk what to focus on ; Queen Beyoncé calling Meghan 'My Princess' or the fact they they are genuinely so happy to see each other 😭😭🥺🥺💞💞," wrote one giddy Twitter user after spotting the Mail's video (via Business Insider). "I didn't know I needed to see Beyoncé x Meghan until today. 🤧🤧🤧😍😍😍 #LionKing," the fan added. Another commenter offered, "Beyoncè telling Meghan 'hi my princess' is the best thing to ever happen to me 🤷🏻‍♀️," while a third -- and the winner, in our book -- noted that Meghan and Bey's interaction shall go down in the annals of history. "So the next time someone comes in my thread talking about Meghan is not a Princess.... remember that today July 14 the 2019 Queen Beyonce said 'My Princess,'" the fan tweeted. "The Queen has declared this. So it shall be."

