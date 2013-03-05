Valerie Harper diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

WENN

Veteran television actress Valerie Harper has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The "Mary Tyler Moore Show" star, 73, who played Rhoda Morgenstern in the hit series and its spin-off "Rhoda," underwent a series of tests which showed she has leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a condition that occurs when cancer cells spread into the fluid-filled membrane surrounding the brain.

Harper received the devastating news in January and has been told by doctors she has as little as three months to live.

Opening up about the diagnosis to People magazine, Harper says, "I don't think of dying. I think of being here now."

Harper previously battled lung cancer in 2009.

Click through to see more photos of the actress, from her days on the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" to her tireless campaign for women's rights and more ...