John Mayer's Craziest Comments

By Gena Oppenheim

John Mayer's mind is definitely a wonderland -- we never quite know what he's going to say next. Given his track record of discussing everything from his love life to how much he loves himself, what better way to celebrate the outspoken singer's Oct. 16 birthday than by sharing some of his most bizarre quotes? Keep clicking to read through John's craziest comments.

"Sexually it was crazy. That's all I'll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm. Did you ever say, 'I want to quit my life and just [Expletive] snort you?" --John Mayer, who got way too candid about intimacy with ex Jessica Simpson to Playboy Magazine in 2010