Rapper Cardi B loves to spoil her daughter, Kulture. But her plans for the tot's first birthday -- Kulture turns 1 on July 10 -- just might take the cake.

TMZ reports that little Kulture is being gifted some very pricey diamond jewelry for her b-day.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Cardi and Kulture's dad, Migos rapper Offset, commissioned a custom chain and pendant from celebrity jeweler Eliantte. The piece -- which TMZ reports is worth $100,000 -- is crafted from white gold, diamonds and colored enamel.

It features four characters from Kulture's favorite TV show, the Jim Henson Company's vocabulary-building program "Word Party." There's Lulu the panda, Kip the wallaby, Franny the cheetah and Bailey the elephant.

Cardi shared a video and photo of the piece on Instagram, captioning it, "KULTURE new chain ❤️WORD PARTY its her fav ❤️Thanks @eliantte .....YOU KNOW A BAD B---- GON SPOIL HER."

The baby birthday bling news comes just a few days after Cardi revealed in an Instagram Live video that she's planning to spend nearly half a million dollars on Kulture's birthday party. "No lie, I'm spending about $400,00," Cardi told fans during the session, as reported by Uproxx. "And it's like, damn! $400,000 for a birthday party? But that's because it's her first birthday party and s--- costs! But after her first birthday party... Ha ha!"

Kulture can add her new chain to her existing collection of fine jewelry. Cardi took to Instagram in May to share that she spent $80,000 on ice for her then-10-month-old daughter. Among the tot's new pieces that time? Nine diamond tennis bracelets in white, yellow and rose gold plus a pair of diamond stud earrings.