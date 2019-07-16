Prince George's cutest photos
Prince George is turning 6! Yep, the adorable royal celebrates his sixth birthday on July 22, 2019, and in honor of the big day, Wonderwall.com is rounding up some of the cutest photos of the future king. Keep reading to see them all, starting with this official fifth birthday photo of George from 2018...
