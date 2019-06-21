Royal family patronages

An important part of the royal family's duties is giving back. All its senior members hold multiple patronages with different charities and organizations, and each is unique. Prince William and Prince Harry co-founded The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry back in 2009. It originally had three main focuses -- giving guidance and support to disadvantaged young people, building awareness on sustainable development and environmental conservation, and supporting the welfare of Armed Forces members and their families. It later included their wives and for a short time was called The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as it expanded its reach to include a focus on mental health issues. But in June 2019, the couples parted ways as it was revealed that Harry and wife Duchess Meghan planned to establish a foundation of their own. However, the palace revealed in a statement, "both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation's mental health program, Heads Together." Keep reading to learn more about some of the rest of the royal family's charities and patronages...

