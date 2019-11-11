Best royal photos of the decade

What a difference a decade's made for the world's royals! We started 2010 with the news that Britain's Prince William had finally proposed to longtime girlfriend Kate Middleton -- and that he popped the question with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring (seen here at their betrothal announcement that November). As the decade came came to a close, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had three kids and increasingly important roles supporting Queen Elizabeth II. Over the last 10 years, Prince Harry put his wild ways behind him, married American "Suits" actress Meghan Markle and welcomed a son in 2019. The world's other royal families saw major changes too, with Spain, Japan, Belgium, the Netherlands, Malaysia and Thailand all notably welcoming new kings. As the decade comes to an end, let's take a look back at some of the best photos and moments from the world's royals from 2010 to 2019...

