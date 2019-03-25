The best photos from Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's royal tour of the Caribbean

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, kicked off a 12-day royal tour of the Caribbean on March 17, 2019. Keep reading to see all the places they visited, including one that made history: When the future king and his wife stepped off their Royal Air Force plane in Havana on March 24, they became the first members of the British royal family to ever make an official visit to Cuba. Here, they're seen participating in a floral tribute at the monument to Cuban national hero Jose Marti at Revolution Square in Havana on March 24, 2019, as part of their first official activity on the island.

RELATED: The best photos of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's Ireland tour