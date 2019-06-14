Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Meghan King Edmonds is speaking out after reports claimed her husband, Jim Edmonds, was unfaithful.

She admitted that she can no longer trust him and said she's "ruined."

On Thursday, the former baseball great told Us Weekly that he "had a lapse in judgment" and had an "inappropriate conversation" with a woman, but he contends that there was never a physical relationship.

How did Meghan found out about this? In the tabloids, she said in a lengthy post on her blog on Friday.

"I never left a voicemail for the other woman. I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed," Meghan wrote. "He paid her off to protect me so I'd never find out."

She continued, "Do I believe him? I don't know. Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."

The scandal came to light after a website published alleged intimate conversations Jim had with a woman known as "baseball madame."

Jim, who shares three children with Meghan, threatened legal action, said in his Us Weekly statement that he made a "very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person."

It's going to take time for the former reality TV star to get over it... that is, if she ever can.

"I'm a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I'm as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud," she wrote. "I refuse to be humiliated by this. Marriage is hard, we've been through our ups and downs, I've talked about it openly. A relationship takes two but it doesn't take two to cheat."

Each text message, Meghan wrote, "represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash."

"I don't care about my stupid massive house, I don't care about my new car, I don't care about "my diamonds. What does any of that mean when I can't have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors," she said. "How can one person decide to utterly ruin me? It's not fair."

Meghan lamented that her children aren't getting a "devoted" mother right now while she deals with the scandal, while revealing their son Hart might have a neurological disorder.

"I do not fault any other person except my husband. There are so many people out there with bad intentions and it's our responsibility to ignore and rise above. One slimy person doesn't make another person cheat. And there are a million more slimy people to take "slimy person #1's" place," she wrote. "Marriage is a choice, every. damn. day. On the days I hate him, on the days I want to run from him, on the days I get approached by some hot dude on instagram luring me with trips or money or whatever the hell else the slimy people do. So yes, marriage is a choice on the bad days. And on the good days marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn't think it would be this hard."