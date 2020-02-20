Bachelor Nation romance report of 2020

Long after their time on the shows in the ABC franchise, members of Bachelor Nation continue to bring the drama off screen. Wonderwall.com is rounding up all the happenings in former "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" stars' love lives in 2020, starting with a commitment ceremony! Dean Unglert (from Rachel Lindsay's season 13 of "The Bachelorette") and Caelynn Miller-Keyes (from Colton Underwood's season 23 of "The Bachelor") first sparked marriage rumors over Valentine's Day weekend. Caelynn shared a photo with her beau and when a fan commented saying "get married," the reality star responded that they "already did," sending fans into a frenzy. Eagle-eyed followers also noticed Dean seemed to be wearing a ring in his Instagram Story videos. However, a source confirmed to E! News that the twosome had a commitment ceremony, not a wedding. The couple have been linked since meeting on season 6 of "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2019. Keep reading for more romance news from the Bachelor bunch...

RELATED: Celebs who've dated people from Bachelor Nation