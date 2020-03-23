Coronavirus: All the celebrity weddings postponed or altered

In sickness and in heath? It's no secret that the spread of coronavirus is having a major impact on virtually every single person and business. One of those industries being most affected is the wedding business, as couples are being forced to delay their nuptials. The pause-on-weddings affects several high-profile celebrity weddings. In fact, Emma Stone was supposed to be married by now. The actress was reportedly set to tie the knot with Dave McCary in mid-March in Los Angeles. However, the couple postponed their wedding because of the pandemic. They have yet to set a new date. Keep clicking through to see what other celebrities are being forced to alter their plans or delay their "I do's" because of the pandemic.

RELATED: Surprising celebrity marriages