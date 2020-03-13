Lala Kent is set to tie the knot next month, and she has little fear that the coronavirus pandemic will halt her plans, even claiming that a higher power wouldn't allow for such a thing.

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The "Vanderpump Rules" star posted a video to her Instagram Story on Thursday in which she said, "So, I may get in trouble for this but it's okay. I just don't feel that God would give me coronavirus before I get married. I just don't see that happening to me."

She added, "Let's just say I do get it before my wedding. I feel like that means that God is like, 'B---h. You need a little publicity.' That's the only way I would get it I feel."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lala, 30, is set to marry producer Randall Emmett, 48, on April 18 in Newport Beach, Calif.

"People have slammed us. Our age difference, looks, how we came to be, all of it. To my sweet Rand. You are truly one of a kind. You are the kindest soul I've ever known," she honored him on Instagram after her coronavirus declaration. "When we met, I felt something that most people only imagine. You represent what a man in a relationship is supposed to be. You have never made me feel less than. You have always treated me as your equal. Made me feel beautiful, Accepted my flaws, and built me up."

The reality TV star had a message for all the naysayers who said it wouldn't work, as well as their cheerleaders.

"To those who have doubted us, put us down, or supported us and lifted us- I hope everyone experiences a love like we have. We all deserve it," she wrote. "Thank you, Mr. Emmett. I'm honored to be your partner."