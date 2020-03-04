Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly looking to start their new life in the "Land of the Rising Sun" over the summer -- so long as the coronavirus doesn't change things.

Page Six said that as of now the superstar couple is set to marry in June in Japan.

According to reports, Katy and Orlando had planned to marry last winter, but they postponed it to get the wedding venue they wanted. "They changed the timing due to the location they want," a source told Us Weekly in December 2019. "They're beyond in love."

The couple is aware that the outbreak of the coronavirus could throw a wrench into things.

Katy and Orlando have reportedly agreed to a low-key affair, a far cry from her lavish wedding to Russell Brand in October 2010, which took place in India.

Earlier this week, the "Teenage Dream" singer spoke about wedding planning, saying she's basically just along for the ride, calling herself a "bridechilla as opposed to a bridezilla."

"Orlando and I are united with our approach," she told Stellar Magazine, "It's not about the party it's about the coming together of people who will hold us accountable when things get really hard. Those are just the facts when you're with someone who challenges you to be your best self."

The wedding report comes after Katy sent fans into a frenzy and started pregnancy rumors on Wednesday afternoon by posting a clip from the music video of her new song, "Never Worn White," in which she appears to cradle her belly.

Katy and Orlando do not have any children together, but he shares 9-year-old son, Flynn, which his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.