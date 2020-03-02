Flight risk! Netflix is forcing many of its stars to fly private amid growing coronavirus concerns, sometimes to the celebrity's chagrin.

On Monday morning, images surfaced of Gal Gadot exiting a private jet in Atlanta, having flown in from Los Angeles. This comes just a few months after the actress told People magazine that she doesn't fly private to lessen the impact she has on the environment.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"I think that being a role model and actually doing the things and showing [her children] how it should be done is a big thing, because then it's being incorporated into their life," she said in January. "So we make sure we recycle and make sure not to use plastic bags, not to travel with [private] jets when we're doing press for movies, we make sure to give back as much as we can back to the world that we're living in."

TMZ, however, says flying private is "not her call" in this current case.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Gal has been filming Netflix's "Red Notice" over the past week, so she's been having to fly between L.A. and Atlanta. The studio, TMZ said, is fearful of its stars falling ill and holding up production, so it's making them all fly private. Netflix is also making The Rock and Ryan Reynolds fly private.

Netflix is just the latest in a growing list of entertainment companies trying to protect themselves from the Coronavirus.

Last week, CBS cited the virus for halting the filming of the upcoming season of "The Amazing Race" out of "an abundance of caution." The new James Bond film, "No Time to Die," canceled its Beijing premiere and promotional tour with the cast in April. Green Day and BTS recently canceled upcoming shows in Asia, and Avril Lavigne is said to be following in their footsteps, having been already forced by the Swiss government to cancel an upcoming concert.