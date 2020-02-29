Avril Lavigne has joined the growing list of artists postponing or canceling shows in Asia amid the concerns about the coronavirus.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

TMZ reported that the "Complicated" singer was set to kick off a world tour next month in Europe, with concerts in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and more. However, Avril and her team have canceled the Asian leg of the tour, which was supposed to start April 23 in Shenzhen, China. The tour had 12 dates in Asia, including in Shanghai, the Philippines, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The report comes a day after Avril was forced to cancel her Zurich, Switzerland, concert due to the Swiss government's ban on large-scale events, which was done to try and combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"Following the decision this morning of the Swiss government to cancel all events with more than 1,000 people in attendance from today till March 15th it means that my show on March 13th has been cancelled," she tweeted on Feb. 28. "I am really sorry about this but the decision out of my control. I was really looking forward to come and see you all and very disappointed that the show can now not proceed. We have tried to reschedule the date but sadly that is not possible on this tour. You can get a full refund from your point of purchase. I hope to get back to Switzerland as soon as I can."

Cancelations of concerts and events are becoming commonplace, particularly in Asia.

Earlier this week Green Day and BTS canceled upcoming shows in Asia. The new James Bond film, "No Time to Die," canceled its Beijing premiere and promotional tour with the cast in April. CBS has also halted the filming of an upcoming season of "The Amazing Race" out of "an abundance of caution."