Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are coming up on one year engaged, but have not yet begun wedding planning.

Kevin Mazur / Fox / Getty Images for FOX

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Adams admitted, "there are no wedding plans."

"I think the thought was that we'd originally start thinking about that around this time, but now this is happening… What's the point of even trying to get something solidified with everything being just so up in the air?" he said.

The "Bachelorette" alum ruled out any possibility of a Zoom wedding, and only slightly considered a small backyard wedding if the pandemic lasts "really, really long."

"But that's probably not going to happen," he mused. "There's too many famous ABC personalities that need to give us gifts," he laughed. "Ty Burrell, I need a new fly fishing rod and Chris Harrison, I need some crystal."

Despite wedding plans being on hold, the two are enjoying the break from work and travels. "If we're going to glass-half-full this or silverline it, it's been quite nice to spend a lot of quality time with my fiancée," he admitted, sharing that they have been doing classic quarantine activities like hair cuts (Hyland cut his hair!), puzzles and happy hours.

The "Modern Family" alum and her 35-year-old love became engaged in Fiji, in July 2019. They celebrated the engagement in October with friends like Brad Goreski, Debby Ryan, Chloe Bridges and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.