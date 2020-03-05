Katy Perry shares new details about her pregnancy, plus more news

Katy Perry drops hints about her due date, possible new album

Now that the cat's out of the bag -- or is that bump? -- Katy Perry's ready to share more about her pregnancy. The singer revealed this week she and her fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together in the new video for her song, "Never Worn White," which features a clearly expectant Katy cradling her belly. She elaborated on the exciting news after the video was released in an Instagram Live post. "I am excited," Katold told fans in the clip (via Us Weekly). "We're excited and happy. It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together with each other." Katy went on to hint that she and Orlando are expecting their new addition this summer, as well as a new album. "There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy said. "Not only will I be giving birth literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy." As for her pregnancy? Katy sounds like she's acclimating, if still in a state of awe about how her body and cravings are changing. Explaining that she finds herself disgusted by red meat, she joked that she's been "eating the same burrito for weeks on end," hence the bottle of hot sauce she's got stowed away in her purse, Beyonce-style. Though she's been open in the past about her sometimes rocky relationship with her very strict, religious parents growing up, Katy added that she's always "felt like a mother." Katy and Orlando are reportedly considering getting married in Japan in June.

