Stars who welcomed babies in 2020
See all the celebs who expanded their families in 2020, starting with this actor... On Feb. 18, Chris Noth took to Instagram to announce that his wife, actress-writer Tara Wilson, had given birth to their second child. "Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever,'" the "Sex and the City" star captioned a photo of his newborn baby boy, including a line by poet John Keats. Chris and Tara are also parents to son Orion, 12.
RELATED: Stars expecting babies in 2020
See all the celebs who expanded their families in 2020, starting with this actor... On Feb. 18, Chris Noth took to Instagram to announce that his wife, actress-writer Tara Wilson, had given birth to their second child. "Down from the heavens comes our second son- Keats! 'A thing of beauty is a joy forever,'" the "Sex and the City" star captioned a photo of his newborn baby boy, including a line by poet John Keats. Chris and Tara are also parents to son Orion, 12.
RELATED: Stars expecting babies in 2020