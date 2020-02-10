Third time's the charm? Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have secretly welcomed a third child, according to the singer's brother.

Larry Marano / Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012

While speaking to Chilean radio station ADN, Enrique's brother Julio Iglesias Jr. broke the news after being asked about rumors that the former tennis player and "Hero" singer were having another child. During the interview, Julio was asked if he was excited to be an uncle again.

"I've already become an uncle," he said. The interviewer wanted clarification, saying he wasn't referring to the couple's two children — 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.

"Has the baby already been born?" Julio was asked, to which he replied, "yes."

When pressed further, Julio refused to say whether the child was male or female.

"It's a secret," he said. "My brother now has three children. He's very happy."

Andrew Gombert/EPA/Shutterstock

Enrique and Anna have now been together for nearly two decades and are fiercely protective of their private lives. In fact, the couple managed to keep her last pregnancy under wraps until after the twins were actually born. They rarely share pictures of the children, although Anna did post an adorable video of the tots just after the new year.

Rumors of Anna's recent pregnancy began just weeks ago after she was photographed on a boat in Miami sporting what appeared to be a very large baby bump. At time time, Spain's Hola! magazine proclaimed that she was pregnant.