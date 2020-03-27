Maren Morris welcomed her son Hayes via "an emergency c-section" after being in labor for 30 hours, she revealed.

The country superstar detailed her son's birth on Instagram on Friday, noting that she didn't plan on a c-section, nor did she plan on giving birth in the middle of a global pandemic.

"I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand," she captioned a new snap of her country singer husband, Ryan Hurd, holding their boy. "All that mattered was that he got here safely."

Basically nothing about the birth or the ensuing days were what she or her husband expected.

"Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are. Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that's eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene," she said. "All we hear are monitors beeping and the coos of our infant son. Maybe the sound of the 100th episode of The Office @Ryanhurd and I have binged while in here."

Maren and Ryan announced on March 23 that they had welcomed their first child, Hayes Andrew Hurd, in Nashville.

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me during our stay cannot be measured in this post. They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that," she said on Friday. "Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you've gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly 4 days in."

She added, "The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."