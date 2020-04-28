Less than a year after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage, "Shahs of Sunset" star Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is a mom.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The reality TV star welcomed a son named Elijah Javad Gharachedaghi on April 27, Page Six reported, adding that GG's bundle of joy weighed 6.5 pounds and measured 19.5 inches.

"Everyone is doing great and Golnesa is beyond excited to be a mom and start this new adventure," her rep said.

GG, 38, first announced last October that she was pregnant after undergoing IVF with a sperm donor. She often spoke about the prospect of being a mother on the popular Bravo series.

Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Lupus LA

While most medical facilities are limiting visitors amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Page Six said GG's sister, Leila, was at the hospital.

Last March GG spoke about becoming a mother and how an early '90s film inspired her new son's name.

"Honestly, since I was little, I have been in love with Elijah Wood," she told People magazine at her gender reveal party. "I remember first seeing him in 'Radio Flyer.' He was just, the guy for me. My best friend and I even had a bet where I said if I had a boy, I'd name him Elijah. So when I found out I was pregnant with a boy, I was like, 'Well, that's settled!'"

"It's a Hebrew name, so it's kind of honors my 'Donor Daddy,' as I call him," she continued. "It was just perfect; it all worked out perfectly."

Elijah's birth is extra sweet for GG, as she revealed earlier this year that she suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2019 after undergoing IVF.