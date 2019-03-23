Ultra-private Eva Mendes is publicly talking about her love Ryan Gosling and daughters Esmeralda and Amada in a new interview.

Mendes, who has launched another collaboration with New York & Company, has not acted since 2014, and was asked what co-star could get her back into the movie business.

"Ryan Gosling," she told Extra with a laugh. "Absolutely."

She admitted that she is "excited to go back to work," but added, "it's just not, like, I'm dying to do a movie again, so it has to be something really special."

Mendes and Gosling's relationship began in 2011 when they were filming the movie, "The Place Beyond the Pines."

Mendes also spoke about her daughters and her parenting style.

"I'm strict about what they eat, and what they wear, and what time they go to bed and what they watch, so yeah," she explained when asked if she is a strict parent.

Mendes wrapped up her interview by explaining where she got her inspiration for the collection from.

"My grandmother — who I never met, who we named our little girl after, Amada — we have some beautiful photographs of her from '20s Cuba… so I take a lot of inspiration from her and the jewelry she wore, the dresses, she loved a headpiece, and I think that's where I get my obsession from," she said.