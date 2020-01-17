Demi Lovato's comeback is on and more ICYMI celeb news

Comeback queen

The Demi Lovato comeback is in full swing. On Jan. 14, the pop star announced on Instagram that she would be performing at the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 -- her first live performance since her near-fatal overdose in 2018. "I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer captioned a photo that labeled her as a Grammy performer. Then, just two days later, the NFL announced that Demi will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. "See you in Miami," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 16. TMZ also reported on Jan. 17 that Demi plans to drop a full-length album in the first half of 2020.

