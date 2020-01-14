On Jan. 13, former Fox News personality Abby Huntsman announced that she's leaving "The View" after more than a year at the daytime talk show's table.

Paula Lobo / ABC

"[This is] the most iconic show I think on television and the smartest women that I've ever worked with. But today I'm saying goodbye," she told viewers, explaining that she's joining father Jon Huntsman's Utah gubernatorial campaign in a senior role.

But helping her dad isn't the real reason she's leaving "The View," alleges a new report from Page Six. "It's an unhealthy environment -- just the way that things are handled during shows and how people deal with each other. It's intense," a source told Page Six.

According to a second source who spoke to the New York Post's gossip column, Abby has called the environment "toxic." The second source claims that in addition, "ABC won't do anything about it."

Heidi Gutman / ABC

Abby talked to execs about what was going on, Page Six reports. "Abby made an issue [to executives] about the overall environment. She's felt for a while that things had to change," the first source said, adding that co-host Whoopi Goldberg has also complained about the situation.

Ongoing tensions with panelist Meghan McCain are said to be a reason behind Abby's exit too, though the network's behavior is also to blame, the first source told Page Six. "ABC treated Abby like s---, but everyone on the show gets treated like s---," the first source said. "She was smart enough to do something about it."

Back on Jan. 8, Page Six spoke to a "The View" insider who claimed that behind the scenes, Meghan and Abby -- who both come from Republican families and are the conservative voices on the show's panel -- were no longer talking.

Heidi Gutman / ABC

"They aren't speaking to each other. It's been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It's bad. Meghan's so rude," the insider alleged. A second insider added at the time, "Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn't genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured."

CNN Business is also reporting that the on-set atmosphere is troubled: Its reporters spoke to six sources who've all described a toxic work environment at "The View" too. The outlet's sources also confirm that Abby and Meghan's relationship has gone bad and was a factor in Abby's decision to leave.

According to a source who spoke to CNN Business, "Abby was sick of being berated by Meghan for perceived slights. She ultimately decided she didn't need this job and it wasn't worth it."

ABC issued a statement to CNN Business on Jan. 13 addressing the alleged drama surrounding the show. "We have an incredible panel of smart, dynamic women at 'The View,' who bring tremendous passion and a strong point of view to the show every day. They can discuss difficult issues and debate both sides fiercely and then agree to disagree and return to the table for the next hot topic," the statement read. "There has always been a fascination with the behind-the-scenes at the show since the show began, but they do a tough job by going out there every day to share their opinions and beliefs on live TV."

Abby's last day will be Jan. 17.