Stars to watch out for in 2020

As a new year approaches, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stars you'll watch to watch out for in 2020! To kick it off, let's talk about our girl Alexa Demie. 2019 was an exceptional year for the actress: She landed her breakout role as Maddy Perez on the HBO series "Euphoria" and played Alexis Lopez in the buzzy movie "Waves." The hype around her is well-deserved -- she plays these complex characters with confidence and ease, embodying the roles in a way that exudes effortlessness. She's also a bit of an It girl who wears fashion-forward looks and made an appearance on Vogue's YouTube channel where she shared her step-by-step '90s-glam makeup tutorial. Alexa will next appear in 2020's "Mainstream," a drama from filmmaker Gia Coppola that co-stars Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Johnny Knoxville and others. Keep reading for more...

