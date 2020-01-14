Demi Lovato is set to return to the stage for the first time since her near-fatal overdose in 2018, telling her social media followers that she will perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

"I told you the next time you'd hear from me I'd be singing," Demi, 27, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. In her adjacent photo, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer sat on a couch next to the words "Grammy Performer." She also added a Grammy's hashtag.

After the post, many of Demi's 76.2 million Instagram followers flooded her with praise and support.

The singer's Grammy's caption refers to a Dec. 4 Instagram message in which she posted an all-black image, writing, "The next time you hear from me, I'll be singing…."

Demi didn't indicate what she'll sing on the Jan. 26 broadcast, which is being hosted again by Alicia Keys.

Demi's July 24, 2018, overdose came after she and her drug dealer "freebased oxycodone on tin foil," TMZ said. What she didn't know, TMZ said, was that the oxycodone was laced with fentanyl -- the same drug that caused music legend Prince's OD death in 2016 (Initial reports that she was abusing heroin proved to be untrue).

The pop star has been open about her struggles.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," she said on Instagram after being released from the hospital two weeks after that fateful day.

Following her release, she was whisked away to a rehab facility.

In late 2019, after splitting with her boyfriend of several months, a source close to Demi told People magazine that she was moving in the right direction.

"She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God," a source said. "She's excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."