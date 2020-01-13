2020 Academy Award Nominees -- See their reactions

The Academy Award nominations are out! And in anticipation of the Feb. 9, 2020 show, lots of celebs have spoken out about the honor of being nominated. See what they all said, starting with Martin Scorsese "I'm honored that our work on The Irishman has been honored by the Academy with these nominations. We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us." --Martin Scorsese, who was nominated for Best Director.