Dierks Bentley's longtime drummer Steve Misamore lost his house in the deadly tornados that struck Nashville and Central Tennessee this week.

Steve Misamore and his wife, Carry Ann, showed the damage to their home in an Instagram video, saying they're left with "bricks and lumber and nails." Still, keeping their sprits up, they agreed that it was "just a house."

"Hey everyone, Steve and Carry Ann here — as you can see behind us, yeah, we did take the direct hit," the drummer said on Instagram. "We were in Vero Beach, Florida, starting a vacation, and got the call at about one in the morning from our neighbor that the tornado hit."

"We saw it on the news, flew back. As you can see, we've lost the top floor, or you could say decided to develop an open concept," he joked as the camera panned to what he called "total devastation everywhere."

Steve said he and his wife cried for several hours.

"And we'll start new memories," he said. "With whatever happens with this."

Carry Ann, a wedding florist, shared a gut-wrenching picture of the damage, as well.

"Hey Tornado!!! You can take our walls you can twist our trees you can do a lot of damage but what you can't do is bring us down. We love you all so much and appreciate every word and prayer," she said. "Our house is destroyed and the van has been let's say parked at the neighbors but we are alive along with our neighbors. I am heartbroken but I also know this is just lumber and nails and we can get new lumber and nails. For now we clean up and Saturday we deliver a wedding."

As of Wednesday morning, the Associated Press said 24 people had lost their lives due to the four tornados that stuck just after midnight on March 3.

Dierks shared his drummer's Instagram video while also posting a scary video from an airplane he was on late March 2, about an hour before the tornados touched down.

"@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA," he captioned the video showing intense lightning. "Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn't have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado."

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

He added, "Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does."