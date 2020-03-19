Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron spark reconciliation rumors, plus more celeb love life news for mid-March 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-March 2020, starting with Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, who spent most of the month sparking reconciliation rumors... The pageant queen has been a constant fixture at the male model's side since his mother died suddenly in late February. On March 7, Hannah joined Tyler at a celebration of life for the Cameron family matriarch in their hometown of Jupiter, Florida. During her visit, she and Tyler were also seen hitting up a local mall and visiting a school, where they played kickball with some students. At the time, multiple media outlets reported that the duo -- who dated on season 15 of "The Bachelorette" in 2019 before she chose Jed Wyatt over him -- did not share any PDA and appeared to be just friends. A week later, however, Hannah got tongues wagging when she returned to Jupiter to spend more time with her ex. (TMZ published video of him picking her up from a nearby airport on March 14.) Over the course of the next few days, they were snapped partying on a boat, frolicking on the beach, hanging out by a swimming pool, exercising, playing volleyball and making TikTok videos with Tyler's friends and family. Despite how things may appear, though, Life & Style reported on March 18 that, according to Hannah's father, she and Tyler are just friends. "I don't know if I'd officially say they were back together," said Robert Brown, who added that his daughter and her ex are "just like two kids" when they're together. "That's all it is to it. Nothing more, nothing less," he continued. "People want to read into whatever they want to read into, and we can't stop that. But the reality is they're friends." Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported that, according to a source, Hannah and Tyler "have a lot of love for each other" but are just "great friends" who "have a lot of fun together." The insider did admit, however, that their relationship status is subject to change: "Guys and girls can be friends without it being romantic," said the source. "Could something happen down the line? Sure." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

