The Shortlist for March 25

Jesse James Weds Drag Car Racer Alexis DeJoria

Sorry, gals, motorcycle and tattooed-lady enthusiast Jesse James is off the market -- for the fourth time. On Sunday in Malibu, Calif., James and drag racer Alexis DeJoria said "I do" at a ceremony in the bride's father's home, according to People. The happy couple exchanged rings designed by Neil Lane as their daughters from previous relationships handled flower girl duties. James' last marriage, to Sandra Bullock, ended with his public admission of having multiple affairs, mostly with women sporting copious neck tats. He and tattoo artist Kat Von D broke off their engagement in 2011, following her assertion that he'd cheated on her 19 times. Sigh. At least DeJoria knows how to drive away fast …