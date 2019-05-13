NeNe Leakes and her husband, Gregg, are celebrating -- He's cancer free!

"Look at God! We are over joyed to say, we saw the doctors for the results of Gregg's Pet Scan he took last week! Test show, wait for It.....WE ARE CANCER FREE!!! Yes God!," she captioned a snap of her man holding up a sign that says, "No Cancer Found! Praise God…"

Gregg certainly had a good feeling about his diagnosis recently, writing on Instagram last week, "Almost time to shout Victory....God is a Healer & I Believe…"

Gregg was first diagnosed with cancer in June 2018. At the time, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star said her husband had Stage 3 colon cancer.

In April, Gregg completed six months of chemotherapy.

While NeNe is certainly thrilled today, her marriage has been a rocky road and even involved infidelity years ago on Gregg's part, something he's admitted. His cancer was a major storyline on "Housewives" as cameras captured the couple's marriage in strain because of NeNe's role as a caretaker.

In November 2018, NeNe blasted her husband on Twitter, calling him "mean, grouchy and evil."

It all started after Gregg shared a screenshot for "Brother's Day" of what he feels a "real man" is.

NeNe didn't mince words in commenting back, "Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach".

The reality TV star then followed it up with another snippy comment, writing, "You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool."

NeNe and Gregg share two children. The couple first married in 1997, and later divorced in 2011. They then reunited and remarried in 2013. The wedding was documented on Bravo and titled "I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding."