NeNe Leakes' frustration in her marriage has reached a boiling point, and she's airing out the couple's dirty laundry on social media.

On Nov. 29, NeNe's husband Gregg shared a screenshot for "Brother's Day" of what he feels a "real man" is.

NeNe apparently felt a tinge of hypocrisy, commenting, "Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach".

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star then followed it up with another snippy comment, writing, "You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool."

Gregg, who is currently battling cancer, shared a second screenshot that included the statement, "A real Brother walks with u when the rest of the world walks on you."

NeNe wasn't limiting her comments to the comments section of Instagram either, as she took a not-so-veiled swipe at Gregg on Twitter.

"I would just think if i have or had cancer, I would see life so differently! Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that's me. Pray for me," she wrote.

Some of her followers encouraged her to stay strong-willed with Gregg. "Naw don't think i can do it," she told one person. Another person said, "No matter what you're going through always see the goodness of the Lord in everything. I hope this helps." NeNe replied, "I'm not sure i can do that."

NeNe and Gregg, who share two children, have had their share of ups and downs. They first married in 1997, and later divorced in 2011. They then reunited and remarried in 2013. The wedding was documented on Bravo and titled "I Dream of NeNe: The Wedding."