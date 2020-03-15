Orlando Bloom is getting candid about his sex life — or lack of — prior to meeting fiancée Katy Perry.

In a new interview with UK's The Sunday Times, Bloom shares that he was celibate for six months, ending with when he met Perry.

Not happy in his life at the time, the 43-year-old confided in his friend, surfer Laird Hamilton, who advised him to take a break from intimacy.

"If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out," Bloom recalled of his pal's suggestion. "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

Originally Bloom planned to remain celibate for three months, but found himself "enjoying" the way he was relating to women and to "the feminine within" himself. He also added that he also did not seek pornography as a substitution for real intimacy during this period.

After crossing paths with Perry at the 2016 Golden Globes, where the two "connected," his celibacy ceased.

"She's very surprising," Bloom said of Perry, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child. "She's witty and smart and intelligent. She's charismatic, but she's direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me."

The couple intended to marry in early summer in Japan, but their plans are reportedly on hold due to COVID-19.