Oscar winning "Jojo Rabbit" writer, Taika Waititi, has separated from his wife, Oscar-nominated producer, Chelsea Winstanley, Page Six is reporting.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The couple met more than 20 years ago, while Winstanley was working on a documentary about Māori artists and was interviewing Waititi. They reconnected while working on the film "Boy," in 2010; Waititi wrote and directed the film while Winstanley was an assistant production coordinator on the crew. They married two years later at a registry office in New York City.

Suspicions that the couple had parted ways began during awards season, when the New Zealand natives, who worked on "Jojo Rabbit" together, were not photographed together beyond a group shot at the January Golden Globes. They have reportedly been separated for two years.

Working together did not seem to be a preference of Winstanley who told the New Zealand Herald in 2018, "I'm just sick of women portrayed as living in the shadow of their partners, that's all. I made one film with him, I was a film-maker before I met him and I continue to do my own stuff."

The couple, who are both 44, have two children together, Te Hinekāhu, 7, and Matewa Kiritapu, 4.

Waititi seems to have already moved on with Polly Stoker, who was his assistant on 2016's "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" and again on 2017's "Thor: Ragnarock." They were seen at the Oscars and BAFTAs, sitting together in the audience, and then photographed sitting court side at a Lakers game on March 10, 2020.