Maya Rudolph welcomes fourth child, source says

Maya Rudolph's brood has gotten bigger! The 41-year-old actress and her longtime partner, Oscar-nominated director Paul Thomas Anderson, have welcomed their fourth child, a source tells Us Weekly. The child's gender is not yet known, and repeated requests to the couple's team went unanswered.

Rudolph and director Anderson, 43, are already parents to Pearl, 7, Lucille, 3, and Jack, 2.

Sources first revealed Rudolph's baby news in February, but she did not publicly confirm her pregnancy until an April 27 appearance on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"It looks like sooner, but we'll see," the "Grown Ups 2" star joked of her baby bump.

Her co-star, Salma Hayek, recalled, "I remember last summer she said, 'I can't believe I'm having three children. I'm never doing this again.'" Rudolph laughed and added, "It's amazing how we forget. It's like that light pen thing they do in 'Men in Black.' Somebody [pointed it in my face] and I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"

The "Saturday Night Live" alumna told NPR's "Fresh Air" in April 2012 that her priorities changed after first becoming a mother in October 2005. "Before I had children, everything about my life was devoted to 'Saturday Night Live,'" she said of her seven-year run on the NBC sketch comedy series. "It's really difficult to be there for anyone else in your life when you're doing the show because of the hours it demands."

